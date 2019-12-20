Bollywood Stars Could Have Said Their OWN Dialogues, But Didn’t
When it comes to Bollywood, keeping mum about everything that’s happening in the world is almost always the way things go. With the recent political developments in the country and the outbreak of protests against the Citizen Amendment Act, the general public was quick to point out how Bollywood’s biggest names did not even bother to comment.
But what would Bollywood say if they did say anything at all? Perhaps...their own dialogues from feature films?
1. Aamir Khan’s Dialogue in ‘Rang De Basanti’
2. Salman Khan’s Dialogue in ‘Bharat’
3. Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue in ‘Baby’
4. Deepika Padukone’s Dialogue in ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey’
5. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dialogue in ‘Swades’
6. Anushka Sharma’s Dialogue in ‘Phillauri’
