Bollywood Stars Could Have Said Their OWN Dialogues, But Didn’t
When will Bollywood stars speak up?
When will Bollywood stars speak up?

Bollywood Stars Could Have Said Their OWN Dialogues, But Didn’t

Hiba Bég
What Do You Meme

When it comes to Bollywood, keeping mum about everything that’s happening in the world is almost always the way things go. With the recent political developments in the country and the outbreak of protests against the Citizen Amendment Act, the general public was quick to point out how Bollywood’s biggest names did not even bother to comment.

But what would Bollywood say if they did say anything at all? Perhaps...their own dialogues from feature films?

1. Aamir Khan’s Dialogue in ‘Rang De Basanti’

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
(Photo: The Quint)

2. Salman Khan’s Dialogue in ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
(Photo: The Quint)

3. Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue in ‘Baby’

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
(Photo: The Quint)

4. Deepika Padukone’s Dialogue in ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey’

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
(Photo: The Quint)

5. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dialogue in ‘Swades’

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
(Photo: The Quint)

6. Anushka Sharma’s Dialogue in ‘Phillauri’

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read : These Pop Culture Anti-CAA Posters Are Winning The Internet 

