Contrary to popular belief, women don’t always love drama.
(Illustration: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Buri Ladki: 2020 Edition Feat. Media’s Current Favourite “Issue”
Caution: Buri Ladki’s buri information inside.
What does it take to be labelled a “buri ladki"?
“Look at her attitude, what is she trying to say with that t-shirt of hers.”
“She just lost someone and look at her guts, she isn’t even crying, no remorse for what happened.”
“I don’t personally know her but she looks so dominating.”
We’ve heard all this and more a lot on social media and Prime Time News lately. We tried to decode what it takes to be labelled a “buri ladki” in India in 2020 and why media’s current favourite “issue” Rhea Chakraborty is one.
“Men Don’t Cry” but Women Have to?
Haters Call This “Guts”
“Settling Down” Doesn’t Mean Marriage
Not the One to Back Down From an Argument, Puts up a Brave Fight.
Why Are People So Scared of a Confident Woman, I Wonder
Hello Stranger, Do You Have an Opinion About My Life That I Don’t Care About?
*Now Googling* Is Blocking Your Ex on Social Media a Crime?
What’s Your Superpower?
The Buri Ladki Is Never Afraid to Challenge the Status Quo
