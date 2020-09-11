Buri Ladki: 2020 Edition Feat. Media’s Current Favourite “Issue”

What does it take to be labelled a “buri ladki"?

“Look at her attitude, what is she trying to say with that t-shirt of hers.”

“She just lost someone and look at her guts, she isn’t even crying, no remorse for what happened.”

“I don’t personally know her but she looks so dominating.”

We’ve heard all this and more a lot on social media and Prime Time News lately. We tried to decode what it takes to be labelled a “buri ladki” in India in 2020 and why media’s current favourite “issue” Rhea Chakraborty is one.