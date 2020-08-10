(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/Arnica Kala)
Our Favourite Bollywood Characters React To ‘Period Leave’
Zomato recently announced 'period leave' for its female and transgender employees.
On 8 August, Zomato did the unprecedented by announcing up to 10 days of 'period leave' for its female and transgender employees every year. A small step for corporates, a giant leap for womankind! Period leaves are not a common phenomenon in India but little victories like these are still a casue for celebration for women everywhere!
If our Bollywood feminist icons existed IRL, here's probably how they would react to the news.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.