Are You an Adarsh University Student In the Time of Protests?

This year, you could be the lucky one to earn the prestigious title of being an Adarsh University student. As students across the country take to the streets to protest against the CAA-NRC, this is your chance to stand out from the crowd.

But, to be rewarded with this highest status you need to stop doing silly things like raising your voice against injustice in the country or even humming to Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s ‘ Hum Dekhenge’. You must also stay away from fake WhatsApp messages. *Tauba Tauba*.

Kuch nahi hoga! You’ll just be labelled as “anti-national” or given a one-way ticket to “Pakistan”.

But hey, don’t you worry, with the help of this chart you’ll find ways to curb your freedom of speech and become an Adarsh University student. *Tadaaaa*

(P.S: Please keep a print out of this kagaz, it might come handy in the future.)