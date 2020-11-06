Arnab Goswami’s Arrest Helped Us Notice the Death of “Free Speech”

On Wednesday, 4 November, Republic founder and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018.



Several BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and others condemned Goswami’s arrest.

“Attack on press freedom”, “shades of emergency”, “let’s not support fascism”, “a counter productive move in democracy”, “freedom must speak up” - Twitter was flooded with messages attacking Maharashtra government and showing solidarity for Arnab.



Wait a minute... Is it really the first time one’s “freedom of speech” has been attacked or a journalist has been arrested? NO!