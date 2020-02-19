Anushka Sharma is Giving Us Some Major Self Love Goals
Anushka Sharma, whose Insta game has always been super strong, recently showed how self-appreciation is done. The actor took to Instagram to appreciate herself by commenting on her pictures. In her posts from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, she commented on her own pictures using the hashtags, #selflove and #selflover.
The actor won the Beauty Icon of the Year award at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020. She wore a gorgeous golden gown which made a statement itself and then her self love comments got a lot of love and appreciation from her fans. On one of her pictures, she commented, “Wow what a photo.”
While self-appreciation is mostly mistaken with self-obsession and being too OTT, the Sui Dhaaga actor shed all filters and appreciated herself in the most quirkiest way possible. She also added an essence of humour as she commented “Good height girl” with laughing emoticons. Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez also commented on her posts.
Recently she went to meet husband Virat Kohli on the Valentine’s all the way to New Zealand as he was away for the India-New Zealand two-match test series.