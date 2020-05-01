Birthday girl Anushka Sharma is an outsider who made it big on her own in Bollywood. She made her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and produced her first thriller NH10 at the age of 25.You gotta love the way she has spoken unabashedly on ageism, sexism and the wage gap in Bollywood and revealed in an interview how the female actors are treated differently on a film setWhere some celebrities starve for attention (like they don’t get enough already), Anushka Sharma believed in practising social distancing even before it was mandatory. From her very private wedding with Virat Kohli in Tuscany, Italy to taking a sabbatical at the peak of her career, she has always kept it real and made her own rules, something that reflects in her Instagram posts too.Zoom Meetings Be Like...Yes, I’m Willing to Risk My Life for a Little Time OutJust. Can’t. Wait.Let’s Go for Another Walk, Please?Because Bad WiFi = Bad Mood We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)