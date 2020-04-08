March Lessons for Millennials

Millennials have been living with a bad rep, not all of which is true, for some time now. But this March has proven to be a game-changer of sorts for millennials and GenZ across the world, as they reckon with situations that require out of box thinking, quick adaptation and tonnes of patience.

So, if we had to generalise, like millennials often have been, what are the possible lessons that one could have learnt as the Ides of March crept in?

Lesson One: This month may have just marked the end of the entitled millennial. As a generation, millennials have often been accused of demanding, expecting and assuming things. A lot of that behaviour is true for people of all ages, but culturally, the millennials did grow up and thrive in an environment where expectations were driven more by the individual than the collective.