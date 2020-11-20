India’s Top Bartender Shows How to Make Amazing Cocktail at Home

At this point of time, Yangdup Lama is perhaps the best bartender in India and definitely one of the best in the word. He’s the first Indian to make it to the Drinks International’s annual Bar World 100 list – the ultimate list of world’s most talented bartenders.

Yangdup owns the Sidecar Bar in Delhi and he’s collaborating with The Quint on a very special series on ‘Homemade Cocktails’. He’s kicking it off with his trademark Homemade Apple & Cinnamon Mojito.