Madras HC Says Citizens Should Have A Duty To Laugh; But Do We?

In a recent incident in Madurai, a man called Mathivanan faced various IPC charges of for allegedly 'waging war' for sharing some photographs of a family trip that he captioned "Trip to Sirumalai for shooting practice." He was booked and produced before the Judicial Magistrate who fortunately denied remand.

Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the case against Mathivanan and made important observations about citizen's 'duty to laugh' and 'right to laugh' while also maintaining that it is crucial to ask questions like 'Laugh at what'. He also observed that the correlative right to be funny can be "mined in Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India".