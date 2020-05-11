Video Editor: Puneet BhatiaIt looks like the lockdown has unleashed our inner chef. We may not have great culinary skills but many of us are lucky to have our moms, who also happen to be great chefs.So, I’ve brought something new from my mom’s kitchen. This recipe is personal because it’s my grandmother’s. Presenting, Soya galouti kebabs and milk-maida parathas.Yeah! Don’t hate on me, if you were expecting some mutton kebabs. This is a lockdown recipe, so we make do with whatever is available ‘ghar pe’. In my case, it’s soyabean.Ingredients – Soya KebabsMint Leaves3 Green ChilliesA Two-Inch Piece of Ginger8-10 Garlic Peeled2 Big Green Chillies, andCorianderSoybean MinceGaram MasalaFennel SeedsCumin SeedsCoriander PowderOne Piece of CharcoalLET’S START PREPARING THE KEBABSStart by boiling water. The water should be just enough to soak the soya mince in it.Add two spoons of salt in the water. When the water’s boiled, add minced soybeans to this and turn the stove off.Take the soya off the stove to cool. Meanwhile, roast the first set of masalas. Roast fennel seeds, cumin seeds and coriander powder separately and then grind them. These are the same spices used when you make mutton galouti kebabs.Strain the soaked soybean mince and grind it with three green chillies, ginger, 8-10 peeled garlic cloves, two big green chillies, and some coriander.Now add the mixture of fennel seeds, coriander and cumin made earlier. Mix garam masala in the end to bind it.To make sure that the kebabs don't break while frying, add two teaspoons of roasted gram flour. Roasting is important in order to eliminate the smell. Add enough to just bind it, don’t overdo it. Add one teaspoon of amchur and mix it well.SOMETHING FOR THAT SMOKEY FLAVOURBack on the stove, heat a piece of coal till it’s red hot. Then, place a small bowl between the paste made for kebabs and put the coal in it and cover it with aluminium foil. Heat a spoon full of ghee and pour it over the coal, and then cover it again.Keep it for 10 minutes then fry the kebabs.Preparing Dough For Milk ParathasIngredients:Two cups of white flourHalf a teaspoon of saltHalf a kilogram of lukewarm milk.Warm milk will help you knead the flour easy and keep it soft.PREPARING MILK-GHEE MIXTURE TO APPLY ON PARATHAAdd two tablespoon of ghee in a cup of milk and mix it. Keep it separately.The parathas are made on an elevated pan (tawas), traditionally. But, they can also be made on normal pans. The idea is to make the parathas big and thin.Roll the paratha, put it on the pan and let it heat a little, flip it and apply the ghee & milk mixture. Keep flipping and applying the mixture. It gets a little messy because of the mixture but the taste is worth it. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.