The Agents of Death in India’s Public Hospitals Are #KaafiReal

At least 100 infants have died in the month of December alone at the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, triggering civic and political outrage.

The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period on 23-24 December had triggered criticism by Opposition and a visit by a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) too has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.