Even Gandhiji Would Have Failed Varanasi Temple’s New Dress Code
Sorry, Bapu. No <i>sparsh-darshan </i>for you.
Sorry, Bapu. No sparsh-darshan for you.(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Aroop Mishra
The iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi is all set to introduce a dress code for pilgrims wishing to touch the idol (sparsh-darshan). If you’re not wearing a dhoti and kurta, or a saree, you will not be allowed to touch the shivalinga in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

So, you see, even Bapu would have probably failed this new dress code!

