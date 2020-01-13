Even Gandhiji Would Have Failed Varanasi Temple’s New Dress Code
The iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi is all set to introduce a dress code for pilgrims wishing to touch the idol (sparsh-darshan). If you’re not wearing a dhoti and kurta, or a saree, you will not be allowed to touch the shivalinga in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.
So, you see, even Bapu would have probably failed this new dress code!
