Kaafi Real: Former Babus to Lose Pension If They ‘Spill the Beans’

Any violation of the new guideline could put a question mark over the retired officer’s pension.

Aroop MishraRohit Khanna
Published
NEON
1 min read
Any violation of the new guideline could put a question mark over the retired officer’s pension.
i

When will retired security and intelligence officers be at risk of losing their pension?

If they communicate to media or publish a book on related subjects.

Kaafi Real: Former Babus to Lose Pension If They ‘Spill the Beans’
(Illustration by Aroop Mishra/TheQuint)

The Narendra Modi government has notified an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, prohibiting retired intelligence or security officers from communicating to the media or publishing a book or any other document on related subjects that come within the “domain” of the organisations – without prior clearance.

Any violation of the new guideline could put a question mark over the retired officer’s pension.

“No government servant, who has worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation shall make any publication after retirement without prior clearance from the head of the organisation,” the statement by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions read.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!