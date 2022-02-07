ADVERTISEMENT

'Religious Attire in Public Institutions is Not Okay' Say Yogi Fans on Udupi Row

Yogi fans shake their heads in anger at what is happening in Udupi. A Kaafi Real cartoon on Karnataka's hijab row.

Aroop MishraMeghnad Bose
Published
NEON
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yogi fans in UP angry about what's happening in Udupi.</p></div>
i

A conversation between two friends, somewhere in Uttar Pradesh:

"Did you hear about Udupi?"

"Yeah! How can these Muslim girls wear hijabs to college, huh? Wearing religious attire to public institutions is just not okay!"

"Absolutely! I agree with you completely."

And so the two Yogi fans walked away, shaking their heads in anger at what is happening in Karnataka, where a few young Muslim girls wish to...you know, wear their religious attire to a public institution.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/<strong>The Quint</strong>)</p></div>

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Day After 'Saffron Shawl' Protests, Udupi College Denies Entry to Girls in Hijab

Day After 'Saffron Shawl' Protests, Udupi College Denies Entry to Girls in Hijab

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT