For Udupi College Authorities, Is Freedom of Religion Out of Syllabus?
Three weeks after their college in Udupi barred their entry for wearing a hijab, the six students haven't given up.
Article 25 of the Indian Constitution: All persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion.
Women’s Government Pre-University College in Udupi, Karnataka: Hold my...hat.
Three weeks after the Udupi college barred their entry for wearing a hijab, the six students are still fighting to enter their classrooms and attend their lessons.
"We either give up and enter the classroom, or continue fighting for our fundamental rights. We choose the latter. We aren't giving up."Aliya Assadi, one of the six debarred students
