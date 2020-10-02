Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, is India following his ideals?

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
2 min read
Are we following Mahatma Gandhi’s three principles?
i

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, 2 October, India’s COVID-19 tally neared 64 lakh – the second highest in the world.

Meanwhile, the country’s GDP has contracted by 23.9 percent, in the second quarter of 2020. More than 120 million Indians lost their jobs during the lockdown imposition amid the pandemic.

Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is being used as a tool to crush dissenting voices, protesters are being heckled for demanding answers from the government.

Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Also Read
Sec 144 At India Gate Amid Call for Protests for Hathras Victim
Sec 144 At India Gate Amid Call for Protests for Hathras Victim

Activists are being held and put in preventive detentions to stop them from organising demonstrations. Government critics are being accused of sedition and criminal charges.

And, the Hathras case, where a Dalit woman was brutally raped, has once again brought to light the existing gender and caste problems in India.

Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!