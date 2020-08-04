Kaafi Real: Beef Or No Beef? That Is The Question
After a hate crime, the identity of the ‘meat’ has become more important than the identity of the perpetrators.
A man was lynched and beaten up by a mob in Gurugram on 1 August, the day of Eid, after being accused of transporting "beef". So far, just one person from the mob has been arrested.
The investigation around this too – like it has been in so many other cases of meat-related lynching – will likely focus on whether the meat was indeed beef or not.
