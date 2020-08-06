Kaafi Real: As Ram Rajya Rises, Hopes of Kashmiris in Buffer Mode

On 5 August, the nation saw the widespread celebration over the foundation-laying ceremony or bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple to be built in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The same day in Kashmir, however, marked one year since the abrogation of Article 370 – when its statehood was taken away and life was put under complete lockdown.

As India logged in to witness the rise of Ram Rajya, Kashmir, with still no access to 4G internet, saw its dreams buffer.