Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi: Don’t Let More Innocent Blood Spill

Perhaps, this time, you went too far.

As a Muslim in Modi’s India, there are many days when you simply feel miserable. When you wake up to politicians openly calling for your murder. Day after day after day, the government makes sure you’re reminded of your second-class citizen status, and we live on clinging to hope. Maybe this is a phase. Maybe it will stop. India has stood its ground, always. Two men can’t change anything. We’re counting days. Keep counting days.