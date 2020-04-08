Pics: IRCTC Fights COVID-19 With PPEs, Masks, Khichdi, Humour

Reliable, fashionably late, ridden with nostalgia, watery dal, piping hot yet runny yet tasty matka chai, unbelievably enormous; this about sums up the Indian Railways. As the nation continues its fight against the COVID-19 crisis amid a lockdown, the IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), the subsidiary of Indian Railways that handles food and ticketing, has wowed the world with its humanitarian service.

From manufacturing masks, PPEs and sanitisers on an industrial scale, to providing over 20,000 meals to the needy each day, to encouraging employees to personally stitch face-masks, the IRCTC has left no holds barred. And then there are the humorous tweets that are shared from its handle occasionally!

Here's a glimpse, in pictures, from across the country.