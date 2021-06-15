India’s G7 Stance vs Assault on Old Man: Cruel Irony is Kaafi Real
India signed a pro-democracy statement at the G7 summit.
“Chacha miyan kahaan jaoge? Aao baitho, mein chhod doonga aapko (Uncle, where do you have to go? Come sit, I shall drop you),” these were the seemingly harmless words spoken by a young auto driver to 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi, who was on his way to Hajipur Bheta in UP’s Ghaziabad district on the afternoon of 5 June.
This same month, following a session on ‘Building Back Together – Open Societies and Economies’, India, along with G7 members and guest countries, signed a joint statement to adopt the values of “freedom of expression, both online and offline, as a freedom that safeguards democracy and helps people live free from fear and oppression”.
“We are at a critical juncture, facing threat to freedom and democracy from rising authoritarianism, electoral interference, corruption, economic coercion, manipulation of information, including disinformation, online assaults and cyber attacks, politically motivated internet shutdowns, human rights violations and abuses, terrorism and violent extremism.”The Joint Statement
The cruel irony of India vouching for safeguards on democracy, while a 72-year-old man is assaulted by a ruthless bunch of young men, is perhaps not lost on anyone.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.