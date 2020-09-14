How a Digital India Couture Week Will Come to Life During COVID-19

Organising a fashion week is no joke. There are multiple departments that work in tandem - hair, makeup, production, backstage teams, designers, models, gaffers, security. The list goes on and on. Can you imagine all this happening with sanitisation, face masks and adequate social distancing? Probably not. But Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has decided to spin things and do a fashion week this year - digitally.

"We were hoping against hope that we will be able to do India Couture Week in July end or August. All our bookings were made and we didn't cancel them because way back in March end we thought that it may just take about couple of months for things to clear up," says Sunil Sethi, the chairman of FDCI.

"Earlier, we thought that a fashion show will not be a possibility. We thought that we will have to have computer-aided models and have them wear the clothes and manage everything digitally," says Sethi.