ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

If Bollywood Characters Had Cabinet Portfolios, Here's Who Would Get What

Can you guess who is the minister of information and broadcasting?

Divya Talwar
Published
NEON
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The first cabinet meeting of Modi Government 3.0 took place in Delhi on 10 June, where senior leaders of NDA allocated portfolios of the newly-elected Members of the Parliament, who were sworn in as ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Taking a cue, we also gave some Bollywood characters cabinet portfolios. Take a look.

  • 01/09
  • 02/09
  • 03/09
  • 04/09
  • 05/09
  • 06/09
  • 07/09
  • 08/09
  • 09/09

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon

Topics:  Cabinet Formation 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×