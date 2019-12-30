This Party Season, Try the ‘No Assault Look’ to ‘Protect’ Yourself

Hello, ladies! Have you ever been gazed at in a way that makes you shiver? Or, been unwillingly grabbed, or nudged. Or, eve-teased and cat-called? Wait. Of course you have, what silly questions to ask. My bad.

But, don’t worry. Those days are behind you. We have the perfect solution and I know you’ve been waiting for this tutorial.

We present to you the ‘No Assault Look’. This look is as much in demand as democracy and secularism. Follow these simple steps to get this look: