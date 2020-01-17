Traffic Inconvenience Vs Human Rights: Why Shaheen Bagh Must Stand

But here’s the thing, they still do care. “Just like we have been making way for ambulances all this while, we can make way for school buses too. We are open to a discussion. But we won’t move until the CAA-NRC are scrapped,” said Hina Ashraf, a 30-year-old protester told The Print.

My question to you is this: Do you really expect no inconvenience when people are literally fighting for their identity as Indians? And does your “inconvenience from traffic” weigh much in front of their ordeal? Why are we expecting people to shift base and “think of commuters” when we can’t think of an entire community being threatened, ridiculed, humiliated by the govt, at the brink of losing their rights as citizens? Does our convenience hold more than the constitution’s value falling like a pack of cards?

Now, I speak for this cause, the cause that fights for equality, the cause that fights for the rights of minorities, the rights of the poor, the rights of the marginalized: Shaheen Bagh and its strong women who have refused to move regardless of the cold, the abuse, the criticism, are a symbol of the strength the most downtrodden of this country look for in such dark times. Shaheen Bagh invites people of all faith and causes to join in, be it farmers from Punjab or students from JNU. It welcomes people with open arms.