Why 'Emily in Paris' Is the Perfect Pandemic Watch

Emily in Paris isn't the best show out there but it's wholesome AF and 2020 needs exactly that. There's plenty of boy drama. Emily is, after all, single and in the 'city of love' so why won't there be? But the boy drama never eclipses her life.

Soon after she moves to Paris, her long-distance boyfriend back home in Chicago breaks up with her. And that's the end of it. We never hear of him again in the show. Even in Paris, she goes out with different people but her romantic relationships are not the centre of her world - her friendships and her work are. Watching her make new friends in a city where she doesn't even speak the language is quite inspiring!