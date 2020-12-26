Varun-Sara’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ In 15 Brutally Honest Thoughts

If you're unfamiliar with the plot of this film, let me give you a crash course: Varun Dhawan AKA Raju is the "No. 1 Licensed Porter" (or Coolie No. 1) who sees a photo of Sara Ali Khan AKA Sarah, falls in love and agrees to dupe her into marriage by pretending to be rich. Eventually his secret comes out but by then everyone is floored by his good heart and forgives him..

These archaic plots belong only in the 90s and no amount of high-budget production can make up for that. Also, David Dhawan needs to stop thinking he's some Shyam Benegal type whose films deserve to be remade.