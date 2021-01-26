Unlike Today's Patriotic Films, 'Rang De Basanti' Had Depth

With an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Siddharth, Rang De Basanti created ripples in 2006. Somehow, 15 years later, the film echoes the angst of present-day India as well. In Kunal Kapoor's Aslam, we find an identity issue fuelled by communal tension - one that has only deepened over time. Atul Kulkarni plays a local politician driven by right-wing ideology; he eventually strikes common ground with the others in the group. In Siddharth's Karan we find a privileged youngster disillusioned by the dreams sold to him. Aamir Khan's character, on the other hand, represents the average youth of today.

On the surface of it, Rang De Basanti seems to be serving India's weaknesses on a plate but its real message goes much deeper than that.