'To All the Boys: Always & Forever' Is Out, & Here's What I Think

Do you have any idea how depressing it is to watch a rom-com right when Valentine’s Day is around the corner? I do. Honestly, it doesn’t even matter if the movie is excruciatingly sappy and cringe or beautiful in a soul-crushing way. If you’re with someone, good for you! But if you’re not, movies like To All The Boys: Forever and Always might just add some salt to the wound.

The last instalment of the To All The Boys trilogy is about Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s final days in high school. After graduation, both of them want to go to college together. So when Peter gets into Stanford, and Lara Jean doesn’t, they find themselves at a crossroads where they have to come up with a way to make their relationship work while still navigating college separately. So, while Lara Jean and Peter were figuring this out, here’s how my experience of the movie went: