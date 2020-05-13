I know we’re all in lockdown but the Prime Minister’s latest speech has given a weird “I will combat this virus” kind of a kick and motivated me. Having said that, looks like some offices will be opening up soon with social distancing and a whole lot of other measures in place.But as Modiji said, “Hum mask pehenegay aur virus se ladengay.”So one thing’s for sure. Your wardrobe will soon see an upgrade. Considering the same, I went online looking for a mask to wear and what happened next was a new dose of shock and stress!I don’t know how many people have noticed this, but brands have started making designer masks. All of the ones I saw were mostly made for women because conditioning says only a woman needs to have her style game on point.Am I supposed to match my masks with my outfit now?But men of the world don’t worry, there are (less classy) options for you too.They Take Up All Your Face But Hola Fashion...Before things went crazy i.e. fashion portals selling ‘designer masks’, I was quite enthusiastic about watching DIY make a mask videos where someone cuts a sock and makes a cool mask out of it.But my broke self isn’t ready to buy a mask worth Rs 900 from Masaba’s website. I mean in some sense that’s the only thing I can afford from that website but then again why will I buy a mask worth Rs 900?That got me looking for reasons.Are these masks reusable and how are they being manufactured?The website claims that these masks are reusable. It reads, “With outer and inner layers made of crepe and cotton respectively, the combination of which provides better protection than double-layered cotton masks.”I was almost convinced I could buy one of these but then came this line in the description section. It reads, “These are not medical grade masks and should be avoided in high-risk areas like hospitals.”A decent N95 mask used by professionals ranges somewhere between Rs 300 to Rs 500.Are you trying to tell me that even if I spend Rs 900, you can’t guarantee the actual ‘function’ of a mask?Not trying to jump the gun here, but local authorities can very well be in the position to tell you that you can’t wear a mask that doesn’t meet a medical-grade face mask.We’re fighting a virus, ghar pe dusting nahi ho rahi.But say you’re interested in those fashion masks, there are cheaper options available on various websites to match your outfits. These come with the medically advised ‘three-layer filtration system’ and claim to help block harmful dust particles and droplets.When buying these masks, one has to be careful about the usage too. The site suggests that, “The mask is for individual use ONLY, not to be shared with others to prevent contamination. Masks are to be routinely washed in hot soapy water and air dry or tumble dry.”The first thought I had when I read this was, why would I share a mask with anyone? But then I guess desis and bachat are inseparable and so the makers were just doing their duty by stating the obvious that YOU CAN’T SHARE YOUR FACE MASK!When looking at these masks, I was reminded of the mask Billie Eilish wore for Grammys. That’s Gucci and I didn’t even dare to look at the price. Remember I told you I can barely even afford Masaba!People wrote articles about if she was wearing this to prevent herself from coronavirus when the show happened early this year. Try wearing this now? Or not wearing this at all? But, full points for guessing what was coming our way, Billie.The huge debate when it comes to masks is if a common man should be using the medical-grade masks for use? It depends on the options available around you. Having said that, when you’re making or buying masks, one should make sure that there’s three-layer protection to block any droplets. From what I know...like Modi Ji said, coronavirus is here to stay for a while, I’m not risking my life - fashion can take a back seat, for now.If you ask me, I just want to go back to the days when face masks were just skin ritual we applied on our face and washed off.PS: I’m saving a lot of money on make-up though and looks like I’ll continue to save for months to come. Thanks to the mask! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.