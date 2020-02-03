Things We Found Weird About Netflix’s ‘What the Love!’ With KJo

In the second episode, one of the contestants is a doctor and she very candidly says, “I take like 15 minutes to get ready in the morning because I barely have any time.” The stylist who is giving her a makeover says, “You can’t take just 15 minutes to get ready. Here’s a small secret- most female actors take two to three hours to get ready!”

Umm mister, they do it for their job! In the very same episode, the stylist tells the girl, “Let me find you clothes that are not so dumpy.” They also ask the token gay man on the show to dress in a more ‘relatable’ manner and not intimidate people. Yes, it’s a frothy show, but let’s not accentuate existing prejudices?