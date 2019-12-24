These Hindi Movies Are Far Better Than Their Original Versions
Let’s be done with them all? Well, at least that’s been the attitude that the nation is sadly heading toward. And who else, must we dare be talking about? Muslims, of course! If Islamophobia could creep into the constitution of the world’s biggest democracy, we bet it can surely make it’s way to Bollywood too.
For years, Bollywood has been celebrating the nuance of well written Urdu music, or Muslim actors and other creatives. They’ve also been using Urdu words in the titles of many movies, even dialogues. But those days are behind us,right? If the country can get a complete Hindu makeover, we say, so can the movies.
So here are some movies, that are soon to hit your screens. (now now, I can understand if you're a bit confused, in fact you might even have watched something similar to them, but these pieces of art are ‘Hindu Board’ approved!)
My Name is Ram
Well, need I explain more? The movie is about a man named Ram who embarks on a marvellous journey of self discovery so as to amend things with his wife. No this is not Ramayana, but I can see why you're perplexed. This is a movie. Ramayana was not.
Hindu Rashtra
This film is about a man and his daughter-in-law who were accused of being anti-national because, apparently they hadn't read all the verses of the Bhagwat Geeta!
A real nail-biter guys.
Veer-Tara
Who doesn't love a good romantic comedy right? Only this is NOT one. This is the story of two lovers who tragically get separated because one of them was a vegetarian and the other wasn’t and their families catastrophically disapproved of a relationship like theirs. I mean do you blame them? Their relationship was doomed from the BEGINNING.
Ishwar Gawah
Aaah, this one’s a classic. Never got released because back then the makers felt Khudha Gawah sounded more symphonic, but now they think this title works better (also because they like to be alive). Cool movie though, it’s got murder, revenge, plotting and scamming. You can watch this with your entire family (no kissing scenes too, so nothing gets awkward either)
Rajput-E-Azam
Set in the 16th-century Rajput gharana of King Amar Singh, this timeless story is about a rich Rajput prince who falls in love with a poor girl making the rich prince’s father extremely mad at him. The king almost succeeded to kill the poor girl by burying her alive in a wall. Or something like that. INTENSE.
I know you all might be wondering why all these films have a repetitive tone, almost as if they were lacking diversity, just like India. Too bad, this is all you get! Who needs to hear Muslim stories, anyway? Coke studio? Anyway, hope you enjoy the popcorn because IMDB rated them all a 4/10. Have a good one at the movies!
