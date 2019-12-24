These Hindi Movies Are Far Better Than Their Original Versions

Let’s be done with them all? Well, at least that’s been the attitude that the nation is sadly heading toward. And who else, must we dare be talking about? Muslims, of course! If Islamophobia could creep into the constitution of the world’s biggest democracy, we bet it can surely make it’s way to Bollywood too.

For years, Bollywood has been celebrating the nuance of well written Urdu music, or Muslim actors and other creatives. They’ve also been using Urdu words in the titles of many movies, even dialogues. But those days are behind us,right? If the country can get a complete Hindu makeover, we say, so can the movies.

So here are some movies, that are soon to hit your screens. (now now, I can understand if you're a bit confused, in fact you might even have watched something similar to them, but these pieces of art are ‘Hindu Board’ approved!)