Here Are the Perfect Christmas Presents for These Bollywood Stars
Producer: Yagya Sachdeva
Editor: Abhishek Sharma
It’s the season of joy and merry, well... err not really, India’s in more crisis mode than Christmas mode. But, hey, tradition calls for presents and we are here to save the day by playing Santa for these beloved Bollywood celebrities. These stars have chosen to stay radio silent about their opinions on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. So to remind them of their abilities to speak, here are handy some presents.
Loading...
For Amir Khan – a DVD of His ‘Satyameva Jayate’ Episodes
Surprisingly the ever woke Amir Khan decided to not come up and talk about his opinions on the highly non-secular CAA, so we think gifting him a DVD of all his Satyameva Jayate episodes may refresh his memory on how he used to actively address injustice and wrongdoings in the nation, and may make him talk, after all!
For Salman Khan – a ‘Being Citizen’ T-Shirt
Being human is great but so is being a responsible citizen, especially when they are looked up to for setting a moral precedent. Maybe this guilt trips him into speaking up. It will also make his biceps look great. WIN WIN.
For Deepika & Ranveer – ‘Best Performance in Mute Spectators’ Awards
These two have been on an award sweeping streak, we thought maybe they could use a reminder of how being apolitical and mute about what’s happening in the country they're residents of ain't that cool.
For Big B – a More Realistic ‘JD’ App AKA the ‘Janta in Distress’ App
Only if the ‘Shehenshah’ who brought justice to the common public tweeted or spoke against fascist laws, everyone would heave a million sighs of relief!
For Shah Rukh Khan – a Microphone So He Can Finally Say Something
We know “voh hai naa” but only if he comes forward and condemns the contentious bills being passed, and the students of his alma mater being brutally hurt, would we feel that way.
For Anushka Sharma – a Bin Where She’s Thrown Her Honest Opinions
A Good Samaritan who keeps her neighbourhood clean could also help cleaning the country's Islamophobic thoughts, eh?
For Akshay Kumar – a Special Screening of Protests Around the World Against CAA and NRC
Real heroism is also in voicing your opinion against contentious laws and not just producing patriotic movies.
We hope these gifts could be of some use to both them and the public of India!
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)