The Secret Diary of A Television News Editor In India

When did explaining something become a crime? Honestly, this has been a triggering week for me – we have consistently followed facts and yet been lambasted by these woke gangs of commentators. Libtards. Nepo gangs. Cabals.

Anyway, I have calmed down a bit. All the comments on our videos on Youtube have been so supportive of our relentless pursuit of facts. It warms our conjoined souls. Don’t hold me to a hard and fast notion of facts though – they can change and it is our discretion to decide which set of facts to play up. Let me tell you a story. In 1998, a medical expert in Britain called Andrew Wakefield wrote a paper which said that the rubella vaccine causes autism. This paper was retracted and discredited later – but since it was widely reported on by the British media, it led to a decline in MMR vaccination, leading to outbreaks of measles in later years. What seemed like hard facts were reported widely, the retraction not so much. The retraction became a fact, and the fact became a controversial opinion – but stayed on much longer. We always report on the facts – they change sometimes. We retract too. We can’t help it if you didn’t notice.

