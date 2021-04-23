Star vs Food: Karan Johar’s Episode Is a Relatable, Amusing Watch

KJo Adds a Spoonful of Drama to the Episode

Karan’s utter shock when he is told to go to the pantry and get something is absolutely hilarious. That he is surprised even after he is given an assistant’s job though knowing what he signed up for is amusing, to say the least.

The writer filmmaker is told to get fresh turmeric from the pantry. After looking for only a few minutes, he decides to take a break in there and just give up altogether. After literally doing the bare minimum! If that’s not me working from home, then I don’t know what is. Also, after he finally finds it, he is shocked to discover that turmeric doesn’t already come in a powdered form, and that he didn’t even know how it actually looked (no judgement here, would have probably done the same).