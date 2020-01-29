‘How Else Do You Fight a Nazi?’: Rohan Joshi Supports Kunal Kamra
Comedian Kunal Kamra found himself on the same flight as Arnab Goswami yesterday. What followed made headlines. Kamra says he approached Arnab Goswami to talk about his journalism and have a chat with him.
Reacting to Kunal Kamra’s video that surfaced last evening, comedian Rohan Joshi says he “completely supports what Kamra did.”
Reacting to the ban on Kunal Kamra imposed by Indigo and Air India, Rohan Joshi said, “I think it’s amazing that Indigo and Air India have such strong opinions on people who take on Nazis but are completely comfortable with actual Nazis flying their airlines.”
The Quint also spoke with comedian Anirban Dasgupta who said, “I am just happy that you did this, Kunal. What you did broke the internet, and I am happy that you did it with a man who is breaking the country.”
Here’s the video that Kunal Kamra recorded in the flight.
IndiGo, in its tweet, had termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers "to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard".
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was tagged by IndiGo in the tweet along with the ministry's official handle, has urged other airlines to follow suit.
Meanwhile this video of a Republic reporter trying to interview Tejashwi Yadav has gone viral and has people asking what action has been taken against the channel for ‘trying to interview’ while on the craft?
