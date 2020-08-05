6 Reasons Why ‘Boycotting’ ‘Gunjan Saxena’ Makes No Sense

But Gunjan Saxena has already made all the money it had to. That's just how the OTT business works. In case of a theatrical release, direct ticket sales are a part of the total revenue and matter. But every time you stream a film, the producers don't actually make money becuase the rights to the film have already been bought by the OTT platform. Additionally, Gunjan Saxena has also benefitted immensely from sale of satellite rights to Zee studios.

Toh boycott karke kya milega? Profit toh ban gaya.

Even if you don't watch the film and choose to give "no viewership" to Netflix, you've already paid for the subscription, remember?