‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat’ Gets a ‘Thappad’ in 2020

Looking back, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat is an interesting case study in the portrayal of women’s empowerment. It managed to be progressive, problematic and powerful all at once - a reflection of what empowerment looked like from the eyes of those who called the shots i.e. men. While Thappad certainly seems like a more evolved, progressive approach to violence against women, it’s still a slippery slope. For now, I’m just glad we’re finally having the conversation about running away from, and not towards, the men who violate us.