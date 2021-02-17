All You Need to Know About the Soaring Petrol-Diesel Prices Today

Remember the time when prices of petrol and diesel would shake governments and made it to the most important discussion for all the news channels? I would call those the simpler days. Believe it for not, the day isn't far when petrol/diesel prices might cross Rs 100 per litre and STILL no one will talk about how that affects our cost of living EVERY SINGLE DAY.

I, well, know next to nothing about how the oil markets operates but a little dive into why the prices are increasing and how the governments have been levying taxes, increasing excise duty...is well nothing but infuriating.