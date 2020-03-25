Will Coronavirus Memes Save the World? No, But They Could Save Us

In the past one week of social distancing and staying indoors, only one thing has truly remained constant - memes. (I’m kidding, a lot of things have actually remained constant)

As I (and everyone I know) spend hours scrolling through social media, I realise that the internet is flooded with coronavirus memes. But, unlike before, these memes are no longer just a humorous indulgence. In their own unique way, coronavirus memes have evolved into a coping mechanism of sorts. Mostly because they employ humour as a tool of navigating real life, which, at the moment, is myopic and scary. Coronavirus memes leave us with a transient but communal feeling of safety. They’re a virtual manifestation of the words “misery loves company”, but on a larger scale.