Paps & Privacy: Photographers Should Sometimes Leave Celebs & Their Kids Alone

We are living at a time where social media is governing our lives to a large extent. Celebrities also are in constant pressure to make themselves as accessible as possible. It's very important to be 'seen' in today's day and age. But free access doesn't mean that boundaries have to be blurred. The paparazzi function as a bridge between celebs and the audience, and they should be mindful of how they are conducting themselves or what they are putting out on their social media platforms.

When a celebrity requests that pictures of their kids be kept private, respect that. When they are on a break and they don't want to be photographed, respect that too. One section of the paparazzi is mindful of that. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli thanked the paps and gave them gifts for helping them keep their kids Vamika and Akaay out of the limelight.

Similarly, it's also the responsibility of the paparazzi to take a call as to what kind of photos and videos are being clicked and what's going out. It's very disrespectful to photograph celebrities, especially the women, from certain angles to titillate the viewers. Mrunal Thakur had said in an interview with iDiva that she had a conversation with the paparazzi regarding some of her photos that were highly objectionable. "I just told them that I respect your profession and you need to respect me and my identity, my character and who I am because when my relatives and family friends see, it doesn’t leave a good impression, not on me, not on the page it is uploaded on. So, they’ve understood and I am really happy that there are people who are also talking about it, that they are not comfortable."

More often than not, celebrities are called out for losing their temper. But their should be some accountability on both sides. The paparazzi should, sometimes, leave celebrities and their kids alone.