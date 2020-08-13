‘Newton’ to ‘Gunjan Saxena’, 7 Films That Redefine ‘Patriotism’

So Independence Day is, once again, round the corner. But before you roll your eyes thinking that this is one of those redundant 'patriotic films to watch on Independence day' lists - let me just clarify that it's not. Well, it is... but not exactly.

Call me too 'modern' or 'millennial' or whatever, but I'm over the traditional portrayal of 'patriotism.' War films just aren't relatable anymore - they're too cliche and on-the-nose. And films like Gadar, which earned over Rs 1 billion at the box office, with its really violent portrayal of patriotism (remember the scene where Sunny Deol pulls the hand-pump out of the ground?) just don't work anymore. Thankfully, we've gone beyond that and learned to redefine what 'patriotism' means for us.