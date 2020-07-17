21 Honest Thoughts That Sum Up Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Remember when Netflix tried to give us an Indian dating show, What The Love! With Karan Johar, and it tanked? Well, they're back with a brand new reality show that's as desi as it gets - Indian Matchmaking. Or as I like to call it, "mummy-papa keh rahe hai shaadi karlo."

Indian Matchmaking basically follows a bunch of (seemingly) upper caste, rich Indians and Indian-Americans trying to find someone to marry. The entire matchmaking process, that is insufferable at times, revolves around Sima Taparia, AKA Sima mami, who is a physical, more intimate manifestation of a matrimony website.

This eight-episode-long series is a total cringe-fest, quite funny (if you don't take it too seriously) and, honestly, pretty real in some sense. I'd totally recommend it.