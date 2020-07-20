I Hate-Watched 'Indian Matchmaking' on Netflix, But Is That Okay?

Personally, when I cringe-watched Indian Matchmaking, my enjoyment was slightly subversive. My privilege and sense of security allowed me to ridicule it, without explicitly addressing its serious implications. Indian Matchmaking might seem to lack an insider's nuanced gaze, but for me, it captured all the flawed bits of our society that we refuse to accept. And I laughed, as a coping mechanism.

But there's a difference between me laughing at the toxicity of the unfortunate reality of our country while sitting in my living room and me laughing at the same thing when it's on Netflix. The latter gives it undue legitimacy.

So while the criticism is fair, does it mean anything considering we already have an unfazed history of problematic reality shows?