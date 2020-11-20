Netflix India Has Failed Its Audience & I Want My Money Back

This morning, I woke up to Netflix India advertising a certain 'Stream Fest' on their Instagram. What is a stream fest, you ask? So, Netflix India, for some reason, is offering two days - 5 and 6 December - of free Netflix streaming to everyone. It's an interesting marketing tactic. Sort of like a big sale, except you don't need to spend money on things you don't need and feel the crippling regret later.

Although there's only so much content you can binge watch in two days..