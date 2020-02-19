Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? No, Cuz the Previous Swayamwars Didn’t Work
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra is live on Colors TV.
Let me throw up and come back.
Okay, whoever can’t see through this is so ignorant and my sympathies are with them. To begin with, can someone please explain what a swayamwar means in today’s context. And don’t question me questioning that because I have grown up watching *cringe* shows like Splitsvilla, Roadies.
In a world when you can go and try out dating apps, meet people...what is this show trying to tell us? Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have all the qualities you look for (on a very superficial level, of course) in a partner and they have suitors who’ll sit there waiting to be accepted or rejected.
Aside from the fact that the channel tried to milk everything out from Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla’s equation on Bigg Boss, why is Shehnaaz looking for a groom? And wait...let’s talk about Paras Chhabra who (by the way) is not a prospective groom on the show but is ALSO looking for his ‘better half’.
What’s the Concept?
Watch this and cry your eyes out.
The concept is simple. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will have suitors who WANT to marry them. I mean, these people have already told themselves that Shehnaaz and Paras are their be-all and end-all. And these contestants will sit there talking to them and see if they fit the bill for Shehnaaz and Paras.
Whatever Happened to the Previous ‘Swayamwars’ of the World...
1. Rakhi Ka Swayamwar
Remember Rakhi Ka Swayamwar? It’s disturbing how much you’ll still recollect about this show. Inviting candidates from all over the world, this show was the pioneer in the ‘swayamwar’ space. Rakhi would go around having conversations and assigning tasks to these men. The compatibility tests (as mentioned before) will only apply for the suitors, because who cares if Rakhi cares as much or not about these men wanting to woo her.
I am sorry but we no longer remember this guy and I think to this day, no one can really answer if Rakhi Sawant is married or not.
2. Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega
This was one show that saw an actual marriage. But do we think this is a good example? Hell no! Dimpy Mahajan is a Bengali model and actor who got married to Rahul on 6 March 2010. The two decided to part ways after an ugly separation in which Dimpy accused Rahul Mahajan of domestic violence.
3. Ratan Ka Rishta
With the same template back on TV as Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Ratan Rajput of Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame tied the knot on the show which ended months later.
At this point, my heart is literally crying out to say - Agle Janam Mohe Swamyamwar Na Diyo!
4. Mere Khayalon Ki Malika
Mallika Sherawat was also on a show similar to the same concept where she chose a guy who she was dating for about a year after the show ended. The two broke up as soon as the contract came to an end.
Moral of the ‘Swamyamwar’
Based on the mere popularity of the candidates, these shows might seem like an easy trick for TRP for the channels. But it begs the question, do we need this entertainment today? Why are the content creators of the world feeding us with trash? Like Bigg Boss and the catharsis it might serve for some wasn’t enough, now we have this. Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill’s father wasn’t too happy with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
*cringe*
So, I guess...tumse shaadi nahi karungi!
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )