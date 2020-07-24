Move Over Sima Aunty, Twitter Is The Real Desi Aunty in Our Lives

Even though I try to avoid the aunties in my society as much as I can, I still somehow never feel the lack of a Nosy Neighbourhood Aunty sharing her two cents on literally *everything* going on in the world. You know why? Because I have Twitter. A place where I'm bound to find someone expressing some kind of half-baked opinion on something absolutely insignificant to the general well-being of mankind.

Did Patanjali release a new product? Twitter aunty will definitely have something to say.

A border face-off between India and China? Can't wait to hear how Twitter aunty thinks I should burn my Chinese phone to help the Indian government.