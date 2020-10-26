10 Things That Could Probably Happen in ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3

What if it's Bade (Sr.), who's dead, and Chhotte (Jr.), who is still alive? Why would Bharat Tyagi (Vijay Varma) be so devastated over the death of someone he was all set to kill anyway? Remember he tells Dadda (Lillitput Faruqui) "aap bata dijiyega kya karna hai? (let me know whatever is to be done)" when the two find out about Shatrughan peddling opium. Looks like Chhotte just learnt a few good lessons from Bade in how to play the game right.