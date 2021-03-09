The Story of House of Windsor Is Kahani Har Desi Ghar Ki

Meghan and Harry’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has been the only thing everyone’s talk about since it aired on 7 March in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about why they stepped down from their duties, about being trapped in the system, uncalled for character assassination from the press, attacks on her race, and a lot more.



But, when I was watching this hour and a half sit-down interview, I may have said “WHAT?” more than once, or at least as many times as Oprah did. Not because of the shocking revelations made by the ex-royal couple but because their experiences are so DESI, no wonder we desis are so obsessed with this family.